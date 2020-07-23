Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton crushes first home run of MLB's 2020 pandemic-shortened season

In his first at-bat, New York Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton delivered.

Stanton crushed a monster two-run homer off Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer in the top of the first inning to give the Yankees a 2-0 lead early on.

It was the first home run of the 2020 MLB season.

Two batters earlier, Aaron Judge reached base with a single to left field, and after Gleyber Torres grounded out into a fielder’s choice, Stanton stepped up to the plate and belted a 450-foot shot on a 1-1 pitch into the left-centerfield bleachers.

Last season, Stanton played in only 18 games due to significant injuries. He batted .288 and had three homers and 13 RBI. In 2018, Stanton was active for 158 games, and finished top-20 in the American League MVP voting. He had a .266 batting average with 38 homers and 100 RBI.

With only 60 games on the schedule in the 2020 shortened season due to the coronavirus pandemic, Stanton will need to stay healthy for the Yankees because he is a key piece in the heart of their lineup.