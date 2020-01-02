New York Yankees' Gerrit Cole, wife Amy, announce they are expecting their first child

New York Yankees star Gerrit Cole and his wife Amy announced Wednesday they are expecting their first child.

Cole and his wife posted two photos on Instagram to make the announcement. In one photo, Amy Cole is holding two small Nike sneakers with Gerrit on her left. In another photo, Amy Cole is holding a tiny shirt, which read “Baby Cole coming soon.”

DON LARSEN, FORMER YANKEES PITCHER WHO THREW ONLY WORLD SERIES PERFECT GAME, DEAD AT AGE 90

The two said their son is due in June.

It’s been a rewarding month for Gerrit Cole.

MLB SAYS IT IS COMMITTED TO PROTECTING MINOR LEAGUE TEAMS

He and the Yankees agreed to the richest contract for a pitcher in MLB history in December. The two sides agreed to a nine-year, $324 million deal.

Cole also came one game from winning a World Series. The Houston Astros lost the series to the Washington Nationals in October.

He finished second in the American League Cy Young Award voting and led the majors with 324 strikeouts and led the American League with a 2.50 ERA.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cole’s deal with Yankees tops Stephen Strasburg’s deal with the Nationals. On Dec. 9, Strasburg signed a seven-year, $245 million deal with Washington which was the richest contract for a pitcher at that time. It only took a little over a day for that record to fall.