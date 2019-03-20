Marlins CEO Derek Jeter's rocky relationship with Giancarlo Stanton led to threat, trade to Yankees: book

New York Yankees legend and current Miami Marlins part-owner and CEO Derek Jeter did a “good job of p---ing everyone off” upon taking control of the Florida franchise, including once ordering the team's star outfielder to take the “f---ing deal...or you'll be stuck here forever," according to multiple insider accounts in an upcoming book.

Tension between Jeter and Marlins star slugger Giancarlo Stanton came to a head shortly before the 2017 blockbuster trade that sent the 2017 National League MVP to the New York Yankees.

The book, “Inside the Empire: The True Power Behind the New York Yankees,” written by Bob Klapisch and Paul Solotaroff, revealed Jeter, who became part-owner of the Marlins in 2017 with a four percent stake in the franchise, didn’t call Stanton when he won the National League MVP award and also didn't meet with him after buying the franchise, which was one of the first signals to the outfielder that something wasn't right.

The excerpts were published Wednesday in the New York Post.

“I was ready for the worst, which it was,” Stanton said, adding “If that’s how you want to treat someone, then there’s no playing nice. I had had more than enough.”

Stanton was a star with the Marlins, but his massive contract made him a luxury the rebuilding franchise couldn't -- or didn't want to -- afford. So Jeter set out to trade Stanton, who had a no-trade clause and could block any deal.

An insider revealed to the authors Stanton was ordered by Jeter to take the “f---ing deal with the [San Francisco] Giants or the [St. Louis] Cardinals, or I promise you I’m trading everybody around you and you’ll be stuck here forever.”

Stanton had three days to agree to Jeter’s order, but when the ultimatum didn’t work, the Marlins blinked. Miami was ultimately forced to take a hit financially due to his large contract, trading Stanton to one of his preferred destinations -- New York. But Jeter didn't deal directly with Yankees GM Brian Cashman, who oversaw Jeter when he played for the team.

Cashman negotiated with Marlins director of baseball operations Michael Hill to bring Stanton to the Bronx.

Jeter did a “good job of p---ing everyone off” a member of the Yankees organization told the authors before the Stanton trade. “I’m sure the guys at MLB now are scratching their heads, thinking, ‘What the f--- did we do by selecting him?’”

The Yankees went on to win 100 games and made the playoffs in 2018, while the Marlins finished dead last in the National League East with 63 wins.