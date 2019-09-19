New York Yankees' Domingo German placed on leave under league's domestic violence policy

Major League Baseball placed New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German on administrative leave of absence Thursday under the league’s domestic violence policy.

MLB said in a statement it launched an investigation into “the matter.”

CARL YASTRZEMSKI THROWS OUT FIRST PITCH TO GIANTS OUTFIELDER GRANDSON MIKE YASTRZEMSKI

“We fully support all measures being undertaken by the Commissioner’s Office pursuant to the Policy on Domestic Violence,” the Yankees said in a statement. “We support this policy which reinforces that domestic violence has no place in our society and cannot be tolerated.

“We have followed the league of Major League Baseball and will continue to produce our complete cooperation throughout the investigative process. We reserve any further comment until the investigation reaches its conclusion. All questions pertaining to this matter should be directed to the Office of the Commissioner.”

DELLIN BETANCES TORE ACHILLES IN RETURN TO YANKEES

The details behind allegations of domestic violence against German have not been made known.

German, 27, has been a vital pitcher for the Yankees in a season in which many of their star players have seen time on the injury list.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 27 appearances, German has a career-high 153 strikeouts and a 4.03 ERA.