Yankees' Clint Frazier has friend who might be positive for coronavirus, he says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The New York Yankees’ Clint Frazier said this week he has a close friend who might be positive for the coronavirus, and it’s something that is resonating with the young outfielder, while the pandemic has also put a halt to the MLB season, as well.

EX-RANGER JOSH HAMILTON INDICTED, ACCUSED OF BEATING DAUGHTER, 14

“I do have a friend that, she’s going through her final stages of her residency in San Diego, and she is sick right now,” the Yankees’ outfielder said on the YES Network’s “We’re Here” podcast. “She hasn’t gotten the results back, but it seems like she could have the virus right now."

“It resonates more because she’s in an area where she can be more likely to be sick. It upsets me to see that she is going through it.”

MLB'S REPORTED ONE-SITE PLAN TO HOST GAMES DRAWS REACTION FROM PLAYERS, MANAGER

Frazier hopes that everyone is practicing social distancing. He said that he is aware of the sacrifices first responders like his friend are making every day, and without them, so many more lives would be lost. So, everybody needs to make sure that they are doing their part during the pandemic, he says.

“It upsets me to see other first responders do get sick and there are consequences that come with it,” Frazier said. “At the end of the day, we all should be very grateful for the stuff that they do to ensure that when something does happen like this that we do get through it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I can’t say thank you enough to all of them out there and just keep doing what you can do, because it’s all appreciated.”