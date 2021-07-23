Yankees' Brooks Kriske booted to minors after 4 wild pitches hand Red Sox win

New York Yankees relief pitcher Brooks Kriske was sent down to the Triple-A after throwing four wild pitches to end Thursday night’s series opener loss against the Boston Red Sox .

Kriske, 27, had a helping hand in blowing New York's 4-3 lead in the bottom of the 10th after allowing two runs off his uncontrolled pitches, handing the Red Sox their third straight win.

"It was just pure execution," Kriske said after the game. "Part of the game. Obviously, I’ve got to do a better job, and I’m working on the consistency. I want to be someone this team can rely on in big spots. It’s something I’m going to have to do better."

The Yankees took a 3-1 lead in the ninth but Chad Green gave up back-to-back singles, allowing Kiké Hernández to hit a two-run double that tied the game with two outs.

Kriske finished the Yankees off after imploding on the mound. His first wild pitch moved automatic runner Rafael Devers to third base followed by a second pitch in the dirt that allowed him to score.

Xander Bogaerts moved to third after two more wild pitches and scored after Hunter Renfroe’s fly to right, ending the game 5-4.

"It’s not fun," Kriske said of his performance. "There's a lot of guys battling their butts off, it sucks to be the one to blow it for the team."

New York wasted no time in announcing Kirske’s move back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre shortly after.

Kriske became the first major leaguer to throw four wild pitches in a single extra inning and tied MLB’s record for most wild pitches in a single inning with R.A. Dickey, who did it in 2008.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.