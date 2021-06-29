Yankees' Brian Cashman on team's recent struggles: 'We suck right now'

Brian Cashman isn’t happy with how the New York Yankees are playing, saying they are "as bad as you can be" right now, but he’s not blaming manager Aaron Boone for any of it.

As of Tuesday evening, the Yankees (40-38) sit in fourth place in the American League East, behind the Toronto Blue Jays (40-36), Tampa Bay Rays (47-32), and 7.5 games back from the division-leading Boston Red Sox (48-31).

The Yankees entered the night on a four-game losing streak, which featured a three-game sweep at Fenway Park against their biggest rivals last weekend.

"We suck right now," the longtime general manager said before New York's home game against the Los Angeles Angels. "Trying to knock ourselves out of that is obviously the effort. Until we get online and start flying high again, it’s going to look bad. It plays bad and it stinks to the high heavens."

According to FanGraphs, the Yankees have a $201 million lineup that features Aaron Judge, Gary Sánchez, and Giancarlo Stanton, as well as Gleyber Torres, Clint Frazier, and DJ LaMahieu, but they only have 310 runs scored this season, which is 14th out of 15 teams in the American League.

A lot of fans are putting the blame on Boone, but Cashman isn’t buying it.

"This is not an Aaron Boone problem and this is not a coaching staff problem," Cashman said. "They’re doing what they need to be doing. We’re just not getting the results."

Cashman has been the general manager of the Yankees since 1998. He even admitted that the Yankees could throw in the towel by the July 30 trade deadline, and may ship players if the team isn’t performing well.

"If we fall like a stone, you have to regroup and reassess," Cashman said. "We’re trying to fix what we’ve got, to self-correct what we have and add to it if we can. But if it’s unworthy at some point, then you have to have different conversations. I don't think we're at that point yet, but I understand why you'd ask the questions because we've played to that level right now."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.