Yankees' Brett Gardner granted protective order against female fan

New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner was granted a protective order against a female fan who was accused of harassing him and his family, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Gardner, 36, filed a request last week against Gina Devasahayam and said in court documents she has “harassed and menaced” him and his family, according to the New York Post. Bronx Supreme Court Justice Eddie McShan granted the request because of potential injury.

Gardner told the court the woman believes they have some sort of friendship. He said he has never met the woman in person.

Devasahayam, 46, told the New York Post she met Gardner on social media.

“Even though they say I’m delusional, I believe he could see it,” she told the newspaper.

“The photo of him is where he has a ball in his hand and he’s scratching it. You know, balling means having sex and scratching also is sexual. That’s how you can interpret it.”

She also claimed Gardner’s wife copies how she dresses.

“I have seen his wife on social media. She copies me. She copies how I dress, she copies my poses. She’s aware of it. It’s like I serve as his mistress and she’s his wife.”

She has until Thursday to offer evidence that the two know each other to alter the ruling.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.