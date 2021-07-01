Yankees, Angels postponed with rain in forecast

The New York Yankees postponed Thursday's series finale against the Los Angeles Angels because of a forecast of rain.

The game was rescheduled for Aug. 16, a Monday when the Yankees were scheduled to be off following a trip that ends in Chicago and before a homestand against Boston and Minnesota.

Los Angeles was off following a game against Houston that ends a homestand and before a trip that opens in Detroit.

New York was coming off its most crushing loss of the season. The Yankees scored seven runs in the first inning off Shohei Ohtani and were ahead 8-4 in the ninth inning on Wednesday night, then gave up seven runs in the ninth inning and lost 11-8.

Closer Aroldis Chapman gave up a tying grand slam to Jared Walsh, pinch-hitter Luis Rengifo broke the tie with a two-run single off Lucas Luetge and Taylor Ward added an RBI single.

New York is 41-39, fourth in the AL East, 8 1/2 games behind first-place Boston.

Left-hander Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 4.06) was pushed back a day and will start Friday's series opener at Yankee Stadium against the New York Mets and Taijuan Walker (6-3, 2.38).

Gerrit Cole (8-4, 2.66) was pushed back to Saturday against Marcus Stroman (6-6, 2.35).

Mets ace Jacob deGrom was scheduled to pitch Thursday night in Atlanta and miss the Yankees series.

NOTES: Clint Frazier left Wednesday night's game in the third inning with dizziness, and the Yankees were checking for the cause. Frazier sustained a concussion during spring training in 2018 that affected him the entire season. "He is going through a battery of tests," manager Aaron Boone said. ... The Yankees acquired outfielder Tim Locastro from Arizona for right-hander Keegan Curtis. The 28-year-old Locastro hit .178 with one homer and five RBIs in 118 at-bats this year. The Yankees acquired him from the Los Angeles Dodgers after the 2018 season, then traded him to the Diamondbacks a month later. Curtis, 25, is 4-3 with a 3.29 ERA and seven saves at Double-A Somerset.