Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MLB
Published

Yankees acquire Anthony Rizzo from Cubs in blockbuster deal

Rizzo won the World Series in 2016 with the Cubs

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The New York Yankees are doing whatever it takes to make a run to the postseason.

A day after trading for Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers, the Yankees made another splash on Thursday evening. New York acquired Anthony Rizzo from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for Class-A right-hander Alexander Vizcaino and rookie-level outfielder Kevin Alcantara.

Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo hits a one-run single in the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo hits a one-run single in the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rizzo is another key left-handed bat in a stout Yankees lineup.

Rizzo, who will become a free agent at the end of the season, will have his salary covered by the Cubs for the rest of this year, according to multiple reports.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A three-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner, Rizzo was a part of the Cubs organization for the last 10 years. So far this season, Rizzo is batting .248 with 14 homers and 40 RBI.

Rizzo won the World Series in 2016 with the Cubs.

Dan Canova is a Sports Reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DanCanova