Yankees acquire Anthony Rizzo from Cubs in blockbuster deal

The New York Yankees are doing whatever it takes to make a run to the postseason.

A day after trading for Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers, the Yankees made another splash on Thursday evening. New York acquired Anthony Rizzo from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for Class-A right-hander Alexander Vizcaino and rookie-level outfielder Kevin Alcantara.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rizzo is another key left-handed bat in a stout Yankees lineup.

Rizzo, who will become a free agent at the end of the season, will have his salary covered by the Cubs for the rest of this year, according to multiple reports.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A three-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner, Rizzo was a part of the Cubs organization for the last 10 years. So far this season, Rizzo is batting .248 with 14 homers and 40 RBI.

Rizzo won the World Series in 2016 with the Cubs.