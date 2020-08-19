Yankees' Aaron Judge could return for Mets series, Boone says

Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone is hopeful that Aaron Judge could be back in the outfield just in time for New York’s series against the Mets on Saturday.

Boone told reporters during a video conference call on Tuesday that Judge looked good during the Yankees’ pre-game practice before losing 6-3 to the Tampa Bay Rays.

“I hope so,” Boone said of Judge making a quick return, NJ.com reported. “We’ll see how the ramp-up goes this week, as he ramps up the intensity with his running and his movements. I know he was hitting again, hit out on the field again and I know he’s feeling really good, feeling like he is there.”

He continued: “So, we’re at Tuesday right now. We’ll see where he is at the end of the week and hopefully be in a position to make that call and get him back in there.”

Judge was placed on the injured list last week after sustaining a right calf strain. The star outfielder said his choice of shoes while playing on the turf at Tropicana Field in Tampa is what caused the injury.

The Yankees lost 6-3 in the series opener against the Rays on Tuesday night. Judge is eligible to return on Saturday before the Yankees take on the Mets.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.