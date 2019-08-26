New York Yankees' Aaron Judge delivers on home run promise

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge delivered in more ways than one Sunday night in the pivotal rubber game against the National League’s best team – the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Judge hit a home run in the top of the third inning to give the Yankees a 2-1 lead. It was more than Judge’s 16th home run of the season and it was more than giving the Yankees the lead, which they would never relinquish.

According to the New York Post, Judge promised he would hit a homer. He made the promise to the father of the team’s bullpen catcher Jason Brown.

“I’ll hit one for you tonight,” Judge told John Brown.

The exchange was posted on social media before the game.

“I missed him when we were in Anaheim, saw him on the field and ran over and wanted to say a quick hello to him and his family and kind of told him I would get one tonight and the wind was blowing right and I was able to do it,” Judge said after the game, according to the New York Post.

Jason Brown, whose father is a retired teacher, told the newspaper that he was elated after watching the video.

“I just saw the video,” Brown said. “That was great. Aaron came over to my dad, talked a little bit, two of my sisters were there. That’s Aaron Judge. That’s who he is. My parents live pretty close. That was a special moment, thanks Aaron.”

The Yankees won the game, 5-1. New York is now 85-47 on the season and is tied with the Houston Astros for the best record in the American League.

New York has another 100-win season in its sights. The team hasn’t had back-to-back 100-win seasons since the 2003 and 2004 seasons.