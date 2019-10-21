New York Yankees' Aaron Judge calls 103-win season 'a failure' after missing World Series

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge labeled the 2019 season “a failure” after the team was bounced from the MLB postseason on Saturday night with the loss to the Houston Astros.

Judge had a bit of a lackluster series against the Astros.

NEW YORK YANKEES SPENT BILLIONS TO WIN WORLD SERIES ONLY TO STRIKE OUT IN LAST DECADE

He batted .240 with a .681 OPS, only hit one home run and struck out 10 times in the six games against Houston. Judge talked to reporters about the season and did not mince words.

“It's a failure,” he said bluntly, according to ESPN. “In spring training, we talked about winning the division and putting ourselves in a good spot in the postseason to win a World Series. We came up short. No matter how many games we won in the regular season or what else we did, this season is a failure.”

Judge didn’t use the number of team injuries as a shield for the failed year, according to the New York Post.

ASTROS TOP YANKEES 6-4 TO WIN ALCS, ADVANCE TO WORLD SERIES

“It’s black or white: Either you did your job and got where you wanted or you didn’t,” he said. “We never cared about how many guys got hurt. We knew we’d get the job done and we didn’t get the job done when it counted.”

New York, which boasts a payroll exceeding $200 million, won 100 games for the second straight season and won the American League East division for the third time in the last decade. However, the team that spent more than $2 billion over the last 10 years came up short again.

It's the first decade in major league history since 1910-1919 in which the Yankees did not play in a World Series.

Judge will be back for New York in 2020 and will be the focal point of a young team that is still itching to break through and get to the World Series.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It’s the second time in three seasons the Yankees have lost to the Astros in the ALCS. Houston defeated New York in seven games in 2017 and went on to win the World Series.