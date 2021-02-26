Tiger Woods' crash 'extremely scary,' Yankees' outfielder Aaron Hicks says

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks, who is dating Tiger Woods’ niece Cheyenne Woods, said Thursday the crash involving the golf legend was "extremely scary."

Hicks was asked about the accident at spring training as he and the Yankees look to get back into form ahead of the 2021 season.

"I think right now, we’re trying to make sure with everything that’s going on with the surgeries and stuff, that he’s just gonna be healthy again," Hicks said, via The New York Post. "Making sure he can be a father again and being able to enjoy and run around and play with his kids is what’s important right now.

"I’ve only met Tiger one time," he added. "Cheyenne is a family member, so she wanted to make sure he was OK, and that’s what I think anybody would want."

Tiger Woods suffered multiple leg injuries after a horrific crash Tuesday morning. Woods was moved to Cedars-Sinai hospital from Harbor-UCLA Medical Center later Thursday for continued care.

His team released a statement hours after the accident that detailed the extent of those injuries.

"Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia," Dr. Anish Mahajan, chief medical officer and interim CEO of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, was quoted as saying. "Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilized with a combination of screws and pins."