Yankees' Aaron Boone complains about Phillies fans outside stadium gates: 'There was a timing element to it'

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was not pleased with the Philadelphia Phillies home-field advantage Thursday night after a group of fans showed up to show their support just outside the gates of Ashburn Alley.

Boone complained to umpires about a group, who call themselves The Phandemic Krew, after they continued to blow air horns while Jordan Montgomery was pitching, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

ATHLETICS’ RYAN CHRISTENSON CAUGHT PERFORMING APPARENT NAZI SALUTE, APOLOGIZES: ‘WHAT I DID IS UNACCEPTABLE’

“The environment we’re in, it’s almost like a golf environment where that sudden thing can ... So I thought there was a timing element to it,” Boone told reporters. “I didn’t necessarily think they would be able to do anything about it. I didn’t necessarily know who or where it was coming from, but it was something I at least wanted to point out.”

The umpires said the fan noise was fair game as it was coming from outside the stadium and while the air horns during Montgomery’s pitching stopped, The Phandemic Krew began cheering Boone’s name, ESPN reported.

PHILLIES’ ANDREW MCCUTCHEN ‘UPSET’ OVER MARLINS’ CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

“You could hear it. It was pretty loud,” Yankees outfielder Mike Tauchman told the Inquirer. “Philadelphia is known for having a pretty passionate fan base and those guys want to find a way to support their team even though they can’t be in the stadium and that’s how they chose to show their fandom tonight.”

But Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto said the fan noise provided some relief amid an unusual season.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“It’s nice to hear something even if they are quite far away. They had the horn going pretty well tonight and I heard a few of their chants,” J.T. Realmuto said. “It’s fun to get a little bit of fans out there. It’s better than listening to silence.