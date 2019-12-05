XFL unveils uniform designs, helmet schemes for each team

The XFL is getting ready for its first season of the rebooted league and on Tuesday revealed each of its eight teams’ helmet and uniform designs for the inaugural season in 2020.

The XFL teams include the Los Angeles Wildcats, Tampa Bay Vipers, Seattle Dragons, DC Defenders, New York Guardians, St. Louis BattleHawks, Houston Roughnecks and Dallas Renegades.

The league held its draft earlier this year. Some players include Cardale Jones, Josh Johnson, Landry Jones, Christine Michael and Sammie Coates.

Below are the helmet schemes and uniform designs for each team.

DALLAS RENEGADES

DC DEFENDERS

HOUSTON ROUGHNECKS

LOS ANGELES WILDCATS

NEW YORK GUARDIANS

SEATTLE DRAGONS

ST. LOUIS BATTLEHAWKS

TAMPA BAY VIPERS

The XFL is set to kick off in February 2020. Each player will be paid $2,080 every two weeks and there will be a roster bonus of $1,685 for being on the active roster for a game. Should their team win, each player receives a $2,222 bonus.

XFL quarterbacks are reportedly set to receive a higher salary, but the exact amount is not immediately known.