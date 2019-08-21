XFL reveals team names for each of its eight franchises

The XFL on Wednesday revealed the team names for each of its eight franchises ahead of its rebooted first season, which begins in February.

XFL CEO Oliver Luck, Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd and ESPN’s Laura Rutledge had a helping hand in revealing the team names.

The announcements were made on social media, FoxSports.com and ESPN.com.

The XFL will enter its first season since the league folded after its lone season in 2001. None of the teams from the original season is in the rebooted season.

Landry Jones was announced as the first player to join the XFL. He previously played quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The league features eight teams from eight cities: Dallas, Washington D.C., Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Seattle, St. Louis and Tampa.

Read below for the team names.

DALLAS RENEGADES

Bob Stoops is the head coach and general manager of the Renegades. He brings an impressive resume with him to the XFL, including the most wins at the University of Oklahoma and a 2000 National Championship.

DC DEFENDERS

Pep Hamilton is the head coach and general manager of the Defenders. He has more than 10 years of NFL coaching experience and will have his first crack at being a head coach in the XFL.

HOUSTON ROUGHNECKS

June Jones is the head coach and general manager of the Roughnecks. He was previously the head coach of the CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He has an NFL coaching background, having previously led the Atlanta Falcons and San Diego Chargers.

LOS ANGELES WILDCATS

Winston Moss is the head coach and general manager of the Wildcats. Moss was previously the associate coach for the Green Bay Packers. He played as a linebacker in the NFL for the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NEW YORK GUARDIANS

Kevin Gibride is the head coach and general manager of the Guardians. He brings a Super Bowl-winning pedigree to the XFL. He last was an offensive coordinator for the New York Giants. He has previous head-coaching experience with the Chargers.

ST. LOUIS BATTLEHAWKS

Jonathan Hayes is the head coach and general manager of the BattleHawks. Hayes was a tight ends coach for the Cincinnati Bengals for 16 seasons. He also was under Bob Stoops’ staff when the Sooners won the national championship in 2000.

SEATTLE DRAGONS

Jim Zon is the head coach and general manager of the Dragons. Zorn gets his first head-coaching shot since he was let go by the Washington Redskins following the 2009 season. He last served as the Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterbacks coach in 2012.

TAMPA BAY VIPERS

Marc Trestman is the head coach and general manager of the Vipers. He was formerly the head coach of the Chicago Bears. He also had successful stints in the CFL, winning three Grey Cups. He coached in the CFL last season with the Toronto Argonauts.