XFL player quits league after learning how much he would be paid

A former college football and Alliance of American football defensive end who was planning on playing in the XFL when the league officially restarts in February has decided not to play after all.

The Los Angeles Wildcats selected Corey Vereen in the third-phase of the XFL’s draft last week. But representatives for the lineman said Thursday their client will not participate after learning that he will only be making a little more than $27,000 during the season.

“The salary schedule did not come close to matching what was talked about rampantly throughout the XFL combine workouts and was discussed online by many different sources,” Logan Brown Sports said in a statement posted to Twitter. “The base salary is $27,040 with per-game active bonuses of $1,685 and weekly win bonuses of $2,222.”

Agents were told earlier this month that the average player salary would range around $55,000, including active bonuses and weekly win bonuses. The $27,040 salary is clearly a far cry from that number.

It’s unclear whether other players like Vereen will be receiving the same amount of money. Vereen played college football for Tennessee and in the AAF with the Memphis Express before that spring league went belly up earlier this year.

Vereen was briefly on the New England Patriots in 2017 but never saw any game time.

The XFL is set to kick off in February.