Johnny Manziel not getting any love from at least one XFL team

At least one XFL team is not going to give Johnny Manziel a chance at a comeback.

Dallas Renegades executive Daryl Johnston told the Dallas Morning-News last week that he wouldn’t consider signing the former NFL first-round pick ahead of the inaugural XFL season.

“I passed on him in San Antonio, and I'd pass on him again here,” Johnston, a former Dallas Cowboys fullback, told the newspaper, referencing his stint as the general manager of the San Antonio Commanders of the Alliance of American Football.

He added: “For me, the chemistry in the locker room is critical, and especially [at] the quarterback position. He kind of sets the tone, especially for the offensive side of the ball, but really for the whole team. There is so much added responsibility that goes with the face, goes with the voice of the franchise. And I haven't seen that from Johnny on a consistent basis that I would feel comfortable committing to him.”

Manziel played two seasons with the Cleveland Browns after the team selected him in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He had seven touchdown passes in 15 games. He has since made stints in the Canadian Football League and the Alliance of American Football.

Manziel may not be eligible to play in the league since the XFL has made clear no one with a criminal past would be allowed to play in the league.

Houston Roughnecks coach general manager June Jones said he was expecting Manziel to be in the draft pool. Jones coached Manziel for his brief stint with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.