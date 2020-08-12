Wyndham Championship: Who has the most wins?

The Wyndham Championship isn’t the most prestigious event on the PGA Tour but it is one of the oldest.

The tournament was originally named the Greater Greensboro Open and has been played at the Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., since 2008, after originally being played at the Forest Oaks Country Club from 1977 to 1987.

The tournament has also been called the Chrysler Classic of Greensboro (2003-2006), Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic (1996-2002), Kmart Greater Greensboro Open (1988-1995) and the Greater Greensboro Open (1938-1987).

While American golfer J.T. Poston is the defending Wyndham Championship winner, it was only his first victory on the PGA Tour ever. The legendary Sam Snead was the first to win the tournament.

Read on for a list of the top winners at the Wyndham Championship.

SAM SNEAD: 8 WINS

Sam Snead, like in most tournaments, dominated the Wyndham Championship. He has eight wins at the event. His first came in 1939 at the first-ever tournament and his last game in 1965 over the likes of Billy Casper, Jack McGowan, and Phil Rodgers.

DAVIS LOVE III: 3 WINS

Davis Love III is the second most-accomplished golfer at the event. He won for the first time in 1992 by six strokes over John Cook. He won again in 2006 and 2015.

BYRON NELSON: 2 WINS

Byron Nelson picked up two wins at the tournament. He first won in 1941 over Vic Ghezzi. He was the first two-time winner, defeating Sammy Byrd by eight strokes in 1945. He was the third golfer to finish 10 strokes or more under par.

ROCCO MEDIATE: 2 WINS

Rocco Mediate has two wins at the Wyndham Championship and they are nine years apart. He first got a victory in 1993 and then again in 2002.

BRANDT SNEDEKER: 2 WINS

Brandt Snedeker recently has had dominance at the tournament. He won in 2007 and then again in 2018.

Other golfers with two wins include Doug Sanders, Billy Casper, George Archer, Danny Edwards, and Sandy Lyle.