WWE Crown Jewel: Saudi Arabia's silver medalist Tareg Hamedi makes surprise appearance

Tareg Hamedi won silver after being disqualified in the Olympics gold medal karate match

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Saudi Arabia silver medalist Tareg Hamedi made a surprise appearance at WWE’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view.

Hamedi, who was awarded the silver medal in karate after he was disqualified for knocking his opponent out with a brutal kick at the Tokyo Olympics, showed up to the event which aired Thursday. He confronted Mustafa Ali after the WWE wrestler unfairly attacked his opponent Mansoor.

Hamedi came out to the ring with his face hidden and revealed himself once he stepped between the ropes and onto the mat.

Sajad Ganjzadeh (L) of Team Iran gets injured as he competes against Tareg Hamedi of Team Saudi Arabia during the Men's Karate Kumite +75kg Gold Medal Bout on day fifteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Nippon Budokan on August 7, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. 

Sajad Ganjzadeh (L) of Team Iran gets injured as he competes against Tareg Hamedi of Team Saudi Arabia during the Men's Karate Kumite +75kg Gold Medal Bout on day fifteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Nippon Budokan on August 7, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.  (Wei Zheng/CHINASPORTS/VCG via Getty Images)

When Ali went to attack him, Hamedi met him with a similar leg kick he got disqualified for at the Olympics.

Hamedi came in to confront Ali after Mansoor had won his match. Mansoor, the first-ever WWE superstar from Saudi Arabia, showed off his quickness in the ring and managed to beat Ali.

Tareg Hamedi of Team Saudi Arabia reacts after loosing to Sajad Ganjzadeh of Team Iran during the Men's Karate Kumite +75kg Gold Medal Bout on day fifteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Nippon Budokan on Aug. 7, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. 

Tareg Hamedi of Team Saudi Arabia reacts after loosing to Sajad Ganjzadeh of Team Iran during the Men's Karate Kumite +75kg Gold Medal Bout on day fifteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Nippon Budokan on Aug. 7, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.  (Lu Lin/CHINASPORTS/VCG via Getty Images)

Mansoor was one of the participants who tried out for WWE ahead of their 2018 event in Saudi Arabia — the Greatest Royal Rumble. He was later offered additional training at the WWE Performance Center in Florida and made his WWE NXT debut during a live event later in 2018.

Mansoor makes his appearance during the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Riyadh on Oct. 31, 2019.

Mansoor makes his appearance during the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Riyadh on Oct. 31, 2019. (FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images)

Over the summer, Mansoor started a program with Ali and eventually lost his first WWE match to him. Mansoor was recently drafted to the WWE SmackDown brand and was attacked by Ali after the two lost to The Hurt Business tag team on "RAW."

Mansoor thanked Ali in a tweet after their match was televised.

