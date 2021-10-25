WWE releases 2022 pay-per-view schedule

WWE is ready for 2022.

The pro wrestling company released its pay-per-view schedule for the next year with two more shows left on the docket for the year, Survivor Series in November and TLC: Tables Ladders & Chairs in December.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A few of the highlights include another two-night WrestleMania and SummerSlam’s first appearance in late July instead of August. WWE will also have a special show to kickoff 2022.

"Since returning to live events this past July, our fans have graciously expressed a tremendous appetite to attend WWE shows. As they begin to make plans for next year, we wanted to make sure that the 2022 schedule and locations of our pay-per-views were made available to them," WWE president and chief revenue officer Nick Khan said in a statement.

WWE CROWN JEWEL: SAUDI ARABIA'S SILVER MEDALIST TAREG HAMEDI MAKES SURPRISE APPEARANCE

The schedule includes:

Saturday, Jan. 1: Day 1 (State Farm Arena, Atlanta)

Saturday, Jan. 29: Royal Rumble (The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis)

Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3: WrestleMania (AT&T Stadium, Dallas)

Sunday, May 8: TBD Pay-Per-View (Dunkin’ Donuts Center, Providence)

Sunday, June 5: TBD Pay-Per-View (Allstate Arena, Chicago)

Saturday, July 2: Money in the Bank (Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas)

Saturday, July 30: SummerSlam (Nissan Stadium, Nashville)

Saturday, Sept. 3 or Sunday , Sept 4: TBD PPV

Sept 4: TBD PPV Saturday, Nov. 26: Survivor Series (TD Garden, Boston)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WWE noted the schedule is subject to change, and events in February and October will be revealed at a later date.