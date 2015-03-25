WVU knocks off No. 11 Oklahoma State

Josh Lambert made two of his three field goals in the final four minutes to help the West Virginia Mountaineers take down the 11th-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys, 30-21, on Saturday.

Clint Trickett, the third quarterback to start for West Virginia this season, connected on 24-of-50 passes for 309 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He transferred to West Virginia after spending two seasons backing up EJ Manuel at Florida State.

Charles Sims carried the ball 18 times for 60 yards and a score for the Mountaineers (3-2, 1-1 Big 12), who bounced back from a 37-0 loss at Maryland last weekend. Sims also caught five passes for 82 yards.

J.W. Walsh completed 20-of-47 passes for 322 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions for the Cowboys (3-1, 0-1), who had won their first three games by an average of 31.6 points. Walsh also carried the ball 16 times for 52 yards.

Josh Stewart caught seven passes for 127 yards and a score for Oklahoma State, which saw Tracy Moore catch five passes for 89 yards and a touchdown.

Stewart took a screen pass 73 yards for a touchdown on Oklahoma State's second possession of the game.

Trickett was then intercepted by Justin Gilbert near midfield. Two plays later, Ishmael Banks picked off Walsh and went 58 yards the other way for a West Virginia touchdown.

The Mountaineers took a 14-7 lead on Kevin White's 17-yard TD catch with close to 1 1/2 minutes left in the first quarter.

Jeremy Smith fumbled early in the second stanza, leading to Lambert's 45-yard field goal.

Oklahoma State responded with a touchdown on the ensuing possession. Walsh's 14-yard run and Stewart's 15-yard catch led to Moore's 27-yard touchdown grab.

Trickett was intercepted by Tyler Patmon on West Virginia's next possession. Oklahoma State, however, was forced to punt. Kip Smith's 13-yard punt set up the Mountaineers at the 43 of the Cowboys.

Mario Alford caught a 40-yard pass before Sims found the end zone from one yard out, making it 24-14 West Virginia with 2:43 to go.

Oklahoma State kicker Ben Grogan missed a 44-yard field goal with less than 30 seconds remaining in the first half.

The visitors did manage to score a touchdown early in the second half. Charlie Moore caught a 25-yard pass before Jeremy Seaton's 30-yard TD catch.

Lambert missed field goals of 50 and 34 yards in the third quarter.

With a chance to tie the game early in the fourth, Grogan missed a 23-yarder.

Following a punt from each team, West Virginia got 17-yard catches from Ronald Carswell and Jordan Thompson to move the ball into the red zone. Lambert's 27- yard field goal made it 27-21 with 3:54 to play.

Walsh was then intercepted by Darwin Cook, who returned the ball to the Oklahoma State 36. Lambert made a 34-yard field goal this time around.

The Cowboys failed to get a first down on their final possession of the game.

Game Notes

West Virginia leads the all-time series by a 3-2 margin ... The Cowboys were penalized 10 times for 96 yards.