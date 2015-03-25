WR Massa converts back to quarterback to be 3rd string vs. Temple with freshman Zaire out

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly says wide receiver Luke Massa will be the third-string quarterback for the 14th-ranked Fighting Irish on Saturday because freshman Malik Zaire has not been medically cleared to play against Temple as he recovers from mononucleosis.

Kelly said Thursday that Massa took snaps during practice this week to get him ready to play. Massa was recruited to Notre Dame as a quarterback, but switched to wide receiver in the spring of 2011 when he was fifth among quarterbacks on the depth chart. Kelly says he hopes not to have to use Massa against Temple because of injuries, but says Massa can run the offense.

Kelly says he expects Zaire to be cleared for the game against Michigan on Sept. 7.