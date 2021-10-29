Expand / Collapse search
Every World Series since 1982 has featured a teammate of John Smoltz

John Smoltz hasn't pitched since 2009 but the streak is still amazing

By Nick Geddes | OutKick
FOX Sports analyst and MLB Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz has a connection to every World Series since 1982.

With an MLB career spanning from 1988-2009, he has managed to be teammates with a member of every World Series over the last 39 years. The list of Smoltz teammates in the World Series begins with Hall of Fame catcher/first baseman Ted Simmons. Simmons played in the 1982 World Series as a member of the Brewers, who lost to the Cardinals in seven games.

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 24:  John Smoltz of the Atlanta Braves during Game Five of the World Series against the New York Yankees on October 24, 1996 at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

What’s remarkable about Simmons is that his career began in 1968. That means the range of career for Smoltz’s teammates in the World Series spans from 1968-2021 or 53 years.

That list is bookended by Braves pitcher Charlie Morton. Morton, 38, pitched in Game 1 on Tuesday night. Morton notably suffered a broken leg after being hit by a comebacker off the bat of Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel, knocking him out of the series.

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 1996: John Smoltz #47 of the Atlanta Braves pitching to the New York Yankees during the 1996 World Series on October 24, 1996 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Per MLB.com’s Benjamin Marra, Smoltz’s streak can continue in 2022 if either Morton, Josh Reddick, Albert Pujols, Jon Lester, Adam Wainwright or Yadier Molina make an appearance in the Fall Classic.

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton throws during the first inning of Game 1 in baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Houston.

Remarkably, Smoltz’s streak has competition. Former reliever Darren Oliver has his own streak of teammates in the World Series dating back to 1984. His streak was extended during Game 2 when Braves reliever Jesse Chavez pitched a third of an inning in the sixth.