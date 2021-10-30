World Series Game 4 starting pitchers tied to interesting MLB history

The starting pitchers for the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros for Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday night were both linked to some interesting postseason history.

The Braves started rookie left-handed pitcher Dylan Lee. He came into the start with only two regular season innings under his belt along with 2 2/3 innings in the postseason. He was supposed to be a part of Atlanta’s strategy to go to the bullpen often against the Houston lineup.

Lee got into trouble early and loaded the bases before he was taken out for Kyle Wright. Lee only lasted one-third of an inning before Wright came in to shut Houston down. One runner crossed the plate in the first inning before it was over.

Lee was the first pitcher in MLB history to make his first-ever major league start in a World Series game. He also had the shortest World Series start since San Diego Padres pitcher Mark Thurmond in 1984. Thurmond recorded only got one out in Game 5 of the World Series against the Detroit Tigers, according to CBS Sports.

The Astros started veteran pitcher Zack Greinke, and he was batting eighth in the lineup instead of ninth. Greinke got a hit off Wright in the second inning.

Greinke became the first pitcher since Cleveland Indians pitcher Corey Kluber in 2016 to get a hit in the World Series.

Houston was looking to even the series.