MLB Postseason
Published

World Series Game 4 starting pitchers tied to interesting MLB history

The Braves started Dylan Lee, the Astros started Zack Greinke

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The starting pitchers for the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros for Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday night were both linked to some interesting postseason history.

The Braves started rookie left-handed pitcher Dylan Lee. He came into the start with only two regular season innings under his belt along with 2 2/3 innings in the postseason. He was supposed to be a part of Atlanta’s strategy to go to the bullpen often against the Houston lineup.

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Dylan Lee throws during the first inning in Game 4 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Atlanta.

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Dylan Lee throws during the first inning in Game 4 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Lee got into trouble early and loaded the bases before he was taken out for Kyle Wright. Lee only lasted one-third of an inning before Wright came in to shut Houston down. One runner crossed the plate in the first inning before it was over.

Lee was the first pitcher in MLB history to make his first-ever major league start in a World Series game. He also had the shortest World Series start since San Diego Padres pitcher Mark Thurmond in 1984. Thurmond recorded only got one out in Game 5 of the World Series against the Detroit Tigers, according to CBS Sports.

The Astros started veteran pitcher Zack Greinke, and he was batting eighth in the lineup instead of ninth. Greinke got a hit off Wright in the second inning.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke throws during the first inning in Game 4 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Atlanta.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke throws during the first inning in Game 4 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Greinke became the first pitcher since Cleveland Indians pitcher Corey Kluber in 2016 to get a hit in the World Series.

Houston Astros' Zack Greinke hits a single during the second inning in Game 4 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Atlanta.

Houston Astros' Zack Greinke hits a single during the second inning in Game 4 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Houston was looking to even the series.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com