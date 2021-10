World Series history: List of MVPs

The Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros will meet in the 2021 World Series.

There are plenty of candidates who could win the World Series MVP this time around. Yordan Alvarez and Eddie Rosario won the ALCS and NLCS MVPs, respectively.

Both teams have plenty of talent who can make an impact on the World Series.

Read below for a list of past World Series MVPs.

2020s

2021: TBD

2020: Corey Seager, Dodgers, Shortstop

2010s

2019: Stephen Strasburg, Nationals, Pitcher

2018: Steve Pearce, Red Sox, First baseman

2017: George Springer, Astros, Outfielder

2016: Ben Zobrist, Cubs, Outfielder

2015: Salvador Perez, Royals, Catcher

2014: Madison Bumgarner, Giants, Pitcher

2013: David Ortiz, Red Sox, Designated Hitter

2012: Pablo Sandoval, Giants, Third baseman

2011: David Freese, Cardinals, Third baseman

2010: Edgar Renteria, Giants, Shortstop

2000s

2009: Hideki Matsui, Yankees, Designated hitter

2008: Cole Hamels, Phillies, Starting pitcher

2007: Mike Lowell, Red Sox, Third baseman

2006: David Eckstein, Cardinals, Shortstop

2005: Jermaine Dye, White Sox, Outfielder

2004: Manny Ramirez, Red Sox, Outfielder

2003: Josh Beckett, Marlins, Starting pitcher

2002: Troy Glaus, Angels, Third baseman

2001: Randy Johnson and Curt Schilling, Diamondbacks, Starting pitchers

2000: Derek Jeter, Yankees, Shortstop

1990s

1999: Mariano Rivera, Yankees, Relief pitcher

1998: Scott Brosius, Yankees, Third baseman

1997: Livan Hernandez, Marlins, Pitcher

1996: John Wetteland, Yankees, Relief pitcher

1995: Tom Glavine, Braves, Pitcher

1994: No World Series

1993: Paul Monitor, Blue Jays, DH/1B/3B

1992: Pat Borders, Blue Jays, Catcher

1991: Jack Morris, Twins, Starting pitcher

1990: Jose Rijo, Reds, Pitcher

1980s

1989: Dave Stewart, Athletics, Pitcher

1988: Orel Hershiser, Dodgers, Pitcher

1987: Frank Viola, Twins, Pitcher

1986: Ray Knight, Mets, Third baseman

1985: Bret Saberhagen, Royals, Pitcher

1984: Alan Trammell, Tigers, Shortstop

1983: Rick Dempsey, Orioles, Catcher

1982: Darrell Porter, Cardinals, Catcher

1981: Steve Yeager, Dodgers, Catcher

1980: Mike Schmidt, Phillies, Third baseman

1970s

1979: Willie Stargell, Pirates, First baseman

1978: Bucky Dent, Yankees, Shortstop

1977: Reggie Jackson, Yankees, Outfielder

1976: Johnny Bench, Reds, Catcher

1975: Pete Rose, Reds, Third baseman

1974: Rollie Fingers, Athletics, Relief pitcher

1973: Reggie Jackson, Athletics, Outfielder

1972: Gene Tenace, Athletics, Catcher

1971: Roberto Clemente, Pirates, Outfielder

1970: Brooks Robinson, Orioles, Third baseman

1960s

1969: Donn Clendenon, Mets, First Baseman

1968: Mickey Lolich, Tigers, Pitcher

1967: Bob Gibson, Cardinals, Pitcher

1966: Frank Robinson, Orioles, Outfielder

1965: Sandy Koufax, Dodgers, Pitcher

1964: Bob Gibson, Cardinals, Pitcher

1963: Sandy Koufax, Dodgers, Pitcher

1962: Ralph Terry, Yankees, Pitcher

1961: Whitey Ford, Yankees, Pitcher

1960: Bobby Richardson, Yankees, Second baseman

1950s

1959: Larry Sherry, Dodgers, Relief pitcher

1958: Bob Turley, Yankees, Pitcher

1957: Lew Burdette, Braves, Pitcher

1956: Don Larsen, Yankees, Pitcher

1955: Johnny Podres, Dodgers, Pitcher