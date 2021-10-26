World Series: Braves jump out to historically blazing start to Game 1

The Atlanta Braves made history in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night against the Houston Astros with their early barrage of runs.

The Braves became the first team in World Series history to score in each of the first three innings of Game 1. It’s a big milestone in an event that has been around since the 1900s and for a franchise that has been to the World Series 11 times.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Atlanta started the game with a big home run from Jorge Soler in the first at-bat in the top of the first inning. According to the FOX broadcast, Soler became the first person to hit a leadoff home run in the top of the first inning of Game 1 in World Series history. His solo shot was part of a two-run first inning that later saw Austin Riley double home Ozzie Albies.

In the second inning, Soler would contribute to the scoreboard again. He grounded into a fielder’s choice, which plated catcher Travis d’Arnaud.

BRAVES' JORGE SOLER STARTS WORLD SERIES GAME 1 WITH BANG

In the third inning, Adam Duvall hit a monster home run to left field. It traveled 387 feet over the left-field wall at Minute Maid Park.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Heading into the bottom of the third inning, the Braves had a 5-0 lead.