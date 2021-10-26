Expand / Collapse search
World Series: Braves jump out to historically blazing start to Game 1

The Braves got off to a hot start in the World Series

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Atlanta Braves made history in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night against the Houston Astros with their early barrage of runs.

The Braves became the first team in World Series history to score in each of the first three innings of Game 1. It’s a big milestone in an event that has been around since the 1900s and for a franchise that has been to the World Series 11 times.

<strong>Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall celebrates his two-run home run during the third inning of Game 1 in baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Houston. </strong> (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Atlanta started the game with a big home run from Jorge Soler in the first at-bat in the top of the first inning. According to the FOX broadcast, Soler became the first person to hit a leadoff home run in the top of the first inning of Game 1 in World Series history. His solo shot was part of a two-run first inning that later saw Austin Riley double home Ozzie Albies.

In the second inning, Soler would contribute to the scoreboard again. He grounded into a fielder’s choice, which plated catcher Travis d’Arnaud.

BRAVES' JORGE SOLER STARTS WORLD SERIES GAME 1 WITH BANG

Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies celebrates after scoring on a double by Austin Riley during the first inning of Game 1 in baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

In the third inning, Adam Duvall hit a monster home run to left field. It traveled 387 feet over the left-field wall at Minute Maid Park.

Atlanta Braves' Jorge Soler celebrates his home run with Freddie Freeman during the first inning of Game 1 in baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Heading into the bottom of the third inning, the Braves had a 5-0 lead.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com