World Series: 5 Braves players who could be difference-makers

The Atlanta Braves are looking to rekindle some of the magic that won them a World Series in 1995.

The team has the reigning National League MVP Freddie Freeman along with tons of young talent around the diamond, on the mound and in the bullpen.

The Braves would have hoped to have Ronald Acuna Jr. around for this part of the season but his year ended early when he suffered an ACL injury in July. The team was able to acquire Joc Pederson, Adam Duvall and Eddie Rosario weeks later — and each of them had a helping hand in how the Braves to here.

The Braves finished 12th in batting average (.244), third in home runs (239), seventh in RBI (762), 14th in hits (1,307) and eighth in slugging (.754).

On the mound, the team was eighth in ERA (3.88), 15th in strikeouts (1,417) and opponents hit .234 against him during the season.

Here’s five players who could be difference-makers in the Fall Classic.

Tyler Matzek

Tyler Matzek came up big for the Braves with the Los Angeles Dodgers threatening in Game 6 of the NLCS. He struck out four straight batters to close the door on any hope Los Angeles may have had of coming back in that game. He allowed just two runs in six innings pitched and his role in the bullpen will be big against the Astros bats.

Eddie Rosario

Eddie Rosario was a big acquisition by the Braves in the middle of the season. He proved his value against the Dodgers in the NLCS. He hit a three-run homer in Game 6 and a walk-off hit in Game 2. He won the NLCS MVP and will be expected to carry that momentum into the World Series.

Will Smith

Will Smith was given the win in the two games and got the save in one game in the NLCS. His ability to give Atlanta solid innings at the tail end of games is going to be huge, especially when playing in Minute Maid Park. Smith did not allow a run and struck out four in four appearances.

Austin Riley

Austin Riley also played the hero for the Braves as well as Rosario. He was just as clutch. Riley had the second-highest Win Probability Added for offensive players (0.65), according to Baseball-Reference in the NLCS. And the second-highest Championship Win Probability Added (10.61%). Both were behind Rosario. He was also 5-for-25 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI. He’s going to be a tough out for any Astros pitcher.

Max Fried

Max Fried was arguably the best starter for the Braves in 2021. He had a 3.04 ERA with 158 strikeouts in 28 starts. But had a bit of an inflated 5.91 ERA in two starts in the NLCS. He will need to buckle down against some of the best Houston has to offer. The Braves are relying on his electric stuff in the series.