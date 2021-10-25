World Series 2021: What to know about the Fall Classic

The Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves will meet in the World Series.

The two teams proved to be the best in the American and National Leagues respectively and because the Astros have the better record (95-67) over the Braves (88-73), they will have the homefield advantage.

Houston has been accustomed to getting to the World Series in recent years while the Braves have been stalled in either the division series or championship series. Atlanta finally got over the hump.

Last year, the World Series was played at a neutral site because of the coronavirus but the teams will be traveling again, making for a raucous atmosphere at Minute Maid Park and Truist Park.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Here’s what you need to know about the Fall Classic.

What is the World Series schedule?

Game 1 of the World Series in the best of seven begins Tuesday, Oct. 26. If the Series goes at least six games, the Astros and Braves will be playing into November. Here are the dates times for each of the games. All times are Eastern. Houston has homefield advantage.

Oct. 26 Game 1 : 8:09 PM (in Houston)

: 8:09 PM (in Houston) Oct. 27 Game 2 : 8:09 PM (in Houston)

: 8:09 PM (in Houston) Oct. 29 Game 3 : 8:09 PM (in Atlanta)

: 8:09 PM (in Atlanta) Oct. 30 Game 4 : 8:09 PM (in Atlanta)

: 8:09 PM (in Atlanta) Oct. 31 Game 5 : 8:15 PM (in Atlanta)

: 8:15 PM (in Atlanta) Nov. 2 Game 6 : 8:09 PM (in Houston)

: 8:09 PM (in Houston) Nov. 3 Game 7: 8:09 PM (in Houston)

Where can you watch the World Series?

Each game can be seen on FOX. Joe Buck and John Smoltz have the call.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE WORLD SERIES COVERAGE

How did the Astros get here?

The Astros are coming off a season in which they won the American League West with a record of 95-67. The team defeated the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox to get to the World Series. Yordan Alvarez won the ALCS MVP.

How did the Braves get here?

The Braves pulled off a National League East division title with a record of 88-73. The team defeated the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers to get to the World Series. Eddie Rosario was named the NLCS MVP.

How many World Series have the Astros won?

The Astros have won one World Series title and four American League pennants. This is their third World Series in the last five years.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

How many World Series have the Braves won?

The Braves have won three World Series over the course of their history. The team last appeared in a World Series in 1999 and last won the title in 1995.