©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

World Series 2021: What to know about the Fall Classic

The Astros and Braves will meet in the World Series with all games televised on FOX

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves will meet in the World Series.

The two teams proved to be the best in the American and National Leagues respectively and because the Astros have the better record (95-67) over the Braves (88-73), they will have the homefield advantage.

Houston has been accustomed to getting to the World Series in recent years while the Braves have been stalled in either the division series or championship series. Atlanta finally got over the hump.

Last year, the World Series was played at a neutral site because of the coronavirus but the teams will be traveling again, making for a raucous atmosphere at Minute Maid Park and Truist Park.

Here’s what you need to know about the Fall Classic.

What is the World Series schedule?

Manager Dusty Baker #12 of the Houston Astros celebrates after defeating the Boston Red Sox 5-0 in Game Six of the American League Championship Series to advance to the World Series at Minute Maid Park on Oct. 22, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

Manager Dusty Baker #12 of the Houston Astros celebrates after defeating the Boston Red Sox 5-0 in Game Six of the American League Championship Series to advance to the World Series at Minute Maid Park on Oct. 22, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Game 1 of the World Series in the best of seven begins Tuesday, Oct. 26. If the Series goes at least six games, the Astros and Braves will be playing into November. Here are the dates times for each of the games. All times are Eastern. Houston has homefield advantage.

  • Oct. 26 Game 1: 8:09 PM (in Houston)
  • Oct. 27 Game 2: 8:09 PM (in Houston)
  • Oct. 29 Game 3: 8:09 PM (in Atlanta)
  • Oct. 30 Game 4: 8:09 PM (in Atlanta)
  • Oct. 31 Game 5: 8:15 PM (in Atlanta)
  • Nov. 2 Game 6: 8:09 PM (in Houston)
  • Nov. 3 Game 7: 8:09 PM (in Houston)

Where can you watch the World Series?

A Washington Nationals fan created a replica of the trophy that The Washington Nationals has earned for winning its first World Series on Nov. 2, 2019.

A Washington Nationals fan created a replica of the trophy that The Washington Nationals has earned for winning its first World Series on Nov. 2, 2019. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Each game can be seen on FOX. Joe Buck and John Smoltz have the call.

How did the Astros get here?

Members of the Houston Astros celebrate after defeating the Boston Red Sox in game six to clinch the 2021 American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on Oct. 22, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

Members of the Houston Astros celebrate after defeating the Boston Red Sox in game six to clinch the 2021 American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on Oct. 22, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

The Astros are coming off a season in which they won the American League West with a record of 95-67. The team defeated the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox to get to the World Series. Yordan Alvarez won the ALCS MVP.

How did the Braves get here?

Members of the Atlanta Braves celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Six of the National League Championship Series at Truist Park on October 23, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Braves defeated the Dodgers 4-2 to advance to the 2021 World Series. 

Members of the Atlanta Braves celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Six of the National League Championship Series at Truist Park on October 23, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Braves defeated the Dodgers 4-2 to advance to the 2021 World Series.  (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Braves pulled off a National League East division title with a record of 88-73. The team defeated the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers to get to the World Series. Eddie Rosario was named the NLCS MVP.

How many World Series have the Astros won?

Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros celebrates with manager A.J. Hinch #14 after defeating the New York Yankees by a score of 4-0 to win Game Seven of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on Oct. 21, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Houston Astros advance to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros celebrates with manager A.J. Hinch #14 after defeating the New York Yankees by a score of 4-0 to win Game Seven of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on Oct. 21, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Houston Astros advance to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. (Elsa/Getty Images)

The Astros have won one World Series title and four American League pennants. This is their third World Series in the last five years.

How many World Series have the Braves won?

David Justice of the Atlanta Braves during Game Two of the World Series against the Cleveland Indians on Oct. 22, 1995 at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

David Justice of the Atlanta Braves during Game Two of the World Series against the Cleveland Indians on Oct. 22, 1995 at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Sporting News via Getty Images)

The Braves have won three World Series over the course of their history. The team last appeared in a World Series in 1999 and last won the title in 1995.

