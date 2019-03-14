World Cup champions Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger are engaged

Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger, FIFA Women’s World Cup champions and club teammates, announced they are engaged.

Harris, 33, told People she and Krieger, 34, got close when they met in 2010 and played together on the U.S. Women's National Team.

“The rest has kind of been history,” Harris told People. “Here we are nine years later, and we’re going to be getting married this year.”

GOLFER MICHELLE WIE ANNOUNCES ENGAGEMENT TO SON OF NBA LEGEND: ‘MY PERSON FOR LIFE!’

Krieger said she was attracted to Harris’ “creativity and ambition.”

“I find that so attractive, and the way that she makes me a better person. I think that I’m very quiet and reserved,” Krieger said. “Since being with Ash, I really feel like I’ve blossomed into the woman that I want to be, and she’s helped me become the woman I am.”

Harris revealed to People she was drawn to Krieger’s “big, beautiful brown eyes.”

“She has these unbelievable tiger eyes. I just felt like every time she was talking, I wasn’t even paying attention to what she was saying,” she told People.

SANTA ANITA PARK SUSPENDS RACING INDEFINITELY AFTER 21ST HORSE DIES

The two play for the Orlando Pride and did not come forward about their relationship until now in the interest of maintaining a professional work environment.

“We wanted to be professional and make sure that we showed up every day and did our job and it wasn’t just because we were together, it was because we love what we do, and we’re really good at what we do,” Krieger said. “And that was most important for us.”

The couple hope to wed at the end of the year in Florida. Harris is currently training for the upcoming 2019 Women’s World Cup.