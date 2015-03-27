Wong wins 2nd straight Canadian Tour title

Eugene Wong fired a 6-under 65 on Sunday to come from behind and win The Great Waterway Classic.

Wong, who also won the Canadian Tour Championship two weeks ago, ended his second tour win at 18-under-par 266.

Daniel Im also fired a 65 to take second at minus-17. David Dragoo, the second- and third-round leader, managed a 1-under 70 on Sunday to end in third at 14-under-par 270.

Roger Sloan (65) and Trey Denton (68) shared fourth at 13-under-par 271 at Smuggler's Glen Golf Course.

Wong opened with a birdie at the first, but he gave that shot back with a bogey on the par-3 fifth. He caught fire from there.

The 21-year-old birdied the par-5 seventh, then connected on back-to-back birdie chances at the ninth and again from the 12th.

That spurt moved him to 17-under. Wong birdied the par-3 16th to get to minus-18. He parred the last two to seal the win.

NOTES: Wong earned $16,000 for the victory and he moved to fourth on the tour's money list despite playing just four events all year...This was the final event on the Canadian Tour schedule this season and Matt Hill finished atop the money list as he earned over $5,000 more than Michael Gligic.