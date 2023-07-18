Women's World Cup power rankings: Spain takes top spot, USWNT at No. 2

For some of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup’s most esteemed teams, the United States included, the knockout round effectively starts now.

Yes, there is still the third and final group game remaining for the entire field, but for several of the leading contenders the possibility of a premature departure still looms, and there is no room for error.

The USWNT’s action-packed 1-1 draw with the Netherlands was enough to keep the U.S. at the top of Group E, while dropping it to No. 2 in the FOX Sports' World Cup power rankings.

But the Americans go into their Group E clash with No. 22 Portugal knowing that a shock defeat would almost certainly dump them out of the tournament.

They’re not alone.

Having lost to France on Saturday, Brazil faces the prospect of a quick trip home unless it beats Jamaica. Co-host Australia is probably out unless it beats Canada. England, despite two wins so far, would likely be sunk by a defeat to China.

A handful of teams has already been knocked out of contention after only two games, while other groups will head into the final match day with everyone still in the hunt.

Expect plenty more movement in these rankings as teams jockey for position and battle for survival with the final twists of the group stage nearly upon us.

POWER RANKINGS — July 28