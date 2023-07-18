Women's World Cup power rankings: Spain takes top spot, USWNT at No. 2
For some of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup’s most esteemed teams, the United States included, the knockout round effectively starts now.
Yes, there is still the third and final group game remaining for the entire field, but for several of the leading contenders the possibility of a premature departure still looms, and there is no room for error.
The USWNT’s action-packed 1-1 draw with the Netherlands was enough to keep the U.S. at the top of Group E, while dropping it to No. 2 in the FOX Sports' World Cup power rankings.
But the Americans go into their Group E clash with No. 22 Portugal knowing that a shock defeat would almost certainly dump them out of the tournament.
They’re not alone.
Having lost to France on Saturday, Brazil faces the prospect of a quick trip home unless it beats Jamaica. Co-host Australia is probably out unless it beats Canada. England, despite two wins so far, would likely be sunk by a defeat to China.
A handful of teams has already been knocked out of contention after only two games, while other groups will head into the final match day with everyone still in the hunt.
Expect plenty more movement in these rankings as teams jockey for position and battle for survival with the final twists of the group stage nearly upon us.
POWER RANKINGS — July 28
- Spain (=): This team has yet to be fully tested, but Japan will provide a sterner challenge.
- United States (=): Wednesday’s tie with the Netherlands was exciting, but exposed some flaws.
- Germany (=): Sent out a warning with a goal-heavy burst.
- Japan (=): Their decisive Group C clash with Spain will be highly-anticipated.
- England (=): Another win, but losing Keira Walsh was a big disappointment.
- Netherlands (=): A quality midfield is a force to be reckoned with.
- France (up 1): Wendie Renard sealed a huge win against Brazil.
- Sweden (up 4): Outstanding performance to demoralize Italy.
- Canada (=): Came from behind against Ireland to save its campaign.
- Brazil (down 3): Now has work to do just to reach round of 16.
- Denmark (down 1): Still has some work to do to qualify.
- Nigeria (down 1): Showed tremendous spirit in beating co-host Australia, now favored to win Group B.
- Australia (up 1): Sam Kerr says she is coming back. Is it too late?
- Switzerland (up 1): In pole position to potentially win Group A.
- Jamaica (up 2): Now has a genuine chance to make the knockout round.
- Colombia (=): Real Madrid-bound Linda Caicedo showed what the hype is all about.
- Italy (down 4): Defensive issues clinically exposed in Sweden defeat.
- Philippines (=): Brilliant effort to hold on for victory against New Zealand.
- New Zealand (=): Huge disappointment after a dream start to the tournament.
- China (=): Avoided elimination with a crucial victory over Haiti.
- Norway (=): One point from two games and plenty of reported turmoil.
- Portugal (=): A win over Vietnam provides a sliver of hope.
- South Africa (=): African Nations Cup champion wasted the chance for an important victory.
- South Korea (=): Has now won only once in 11 World Cup games.
- Argentina (=): Inspired fightback secured a draw with South Africa.
- Ireland (=): Impressed early against Canada, but is eliminated after defeat.
- Haiti (=): Not eliminated officially, but in need of a miracle.
- Costa Rica (=): Landed in a brutal group and will be heading home early.
- Vietnam (=): Eliminated after second defeat in a row.
- Panama (=): Battled hard in narrow defeat to Jamaica.
- Zambia (=): Suffered a second straight heavy defeat.
- Morocco (=): Couldn’t contain rampant Germany.
