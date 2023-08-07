Women's World Cup Daily: England loses star, Australia gets one back

England will play the winner of Colombia-Jamaica in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinals after surviving extra time with 10 players due to a red card and beating Nigeria in a penalty shootout.

Tournament co-hosts Australia also won its round of 16 match, beating Denmark, 2-0, and will face the winner of France-Morocco – maybe with a star player back in the fold.

Here's a look back at everything that happened on the third day of the knockout stage, and a preview final day of the round of 16:

WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED

— England advanced in a penalty shootout for the first time at the Women's World Cup. Entering Monday, England had only participated in one penalty shootout in Women's World Cup history, which it lost to France in the 2011 quarterfinals.

— Lauren James , who scored three goals for England in the group stage, will not play in the quarterfinals after receiving a red card for stomping on Nigeria's Michelle Alozie . James has been one of the breakout stars of the tournament.

— Australia recorded its second-ever knockout stage win at the Women's World Cup, having last beat Brazil in the 2015 round of 16.

— Australia's star striker Sam Kerr made her 2023 Women's World Cup debut against Denmark as a substitute. She played 17 minutes and had a shot on goal, but Australia already had a two-goal lead when she checked in.

— Alex Morgan didn't have a definitive answer about the future of her national team career after Sunday's gut-wrenching loss, but she's made it clear over the last year that she's at peace with her legacy. "I just want to live in the moment, and I think at the end of the day, I'd be happy hanging up my boots when the time is right," Morgan told FOX Sports. "And if that's sooner than later, I'll be fine with that."

— It appeared as though the U.S. had extended its penalty shootout with Sweden, but then the referee awarded Sweden a goal. What happened? Martin Rogers explains the highs and lows that come with goal-line technology.

RECAPPING THE DAY

Assist of the Day: Fowler finds Foord

It's very early in the knockout stage, but Mary Fowler is the early front-runner for "Best Assist of the Knockout Stage." Not only did she release the ball at the perfect time, but it led Caitlin Foord perfectly. Foord deserves credit for a tough finish, too.

Save of the Day: Nnadozie holds it down

Chiamaka Nnadozie was nothing short of superb for the Super Falcons. Every time it looked like England was about to break through, the Nigerian goalkeeper had a response. Without her, the match likely doesn't even go to penalties.

Goal of the Day: Clinical Kelly from the spot

You wouldn't know that Chloe Kelly was England's final kick-taker in Monday's penalty shootout by just looking at her goal. She was composed and confident as she struck the ball, and England's tournament will continue because of it.

Must-See Moment: Greatness recognizes greatness

Kelly and Nnadozie both did what they needed to do for their teams on Monday, but unfortunately, there are no draws at this stage and Nnadozie was eliminated with Nigeria. After Kelly's match-deciding goal, she showed her respect for Nnadozie, who was visibly upset she couldn't extend Nigeria's tournament.

LOOKING AHEAD

FOX Sports research numbers to know

1 – Total goals scored by Jamaica. The Reggae Girlz are only the second team in Women's World Cup history to advance to the knockout phase when scoring only one goal in the group stage. The first was China in 2019. Jamaica’s 30 shots were the fourth fewest of any knockout stage team. However, with Switzerland and Japan both conceding goals in their round of 16 games, Jamaica is the only team left at this World Cup that has yet to concede a goal.

Colombia vs. Jamaica (coverage begins at 3:30 a.m. ET, with kickoff at 4 a.m. on FS1)

21 – Number of shots France had from set-pieces in the group stage, third most of any team behind the United States and Sweden. France scored three set-piece goals – one behind Sweden.