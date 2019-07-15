US women's soccer forward Mallory Pugh achieved sixth-grade goal with Women's World Cup win

U.S. women’s soccer forward Mallory Pugh scored one goal in the World Cup that fans may not have been aware of.

Pugh on Sunday clued fans in, posting a yearbook photo of herself from sixth grade that also featured her answers to two questions, one about school and what she wants to do when she gets older.

US WOMEN'S SOCCER STAR ROSE LAVELLE DRESSED UP AS MIA HAMM FOR SCHOOL PROJECT

“My favorite memory of 6th grade was Outdoor Ed,” the first blurb said.

The second blurb read: “I want to be on the USA soccer team and win a gold medal.”

Pugh posted the photo on Instagram with the caption: “just a girl with a dream.”

The U.S. defeated the Netherlands 2-0 to win its fourth Women’s World Cup title.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pugh played in three games for the U.S. during the tournament and scored one goal. Her lone goal came against Thailand in the first match against Thailand.