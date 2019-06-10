American-born goalkeeper, 19, steps into spotlight for Jamaica during Women's World Cup

Jamaica might have gotten shut out in their first Women’s World Cup match Sunday against one of the best squads in the world, Brazil, but it was their teen goalkeeper who was thrust into the spotlight.

Sydney Schneider, 19, made several critical saves against Brazil, including stopping a penalty shot in the first half with Jamaica only down one goal.

When Jamaica went down by three goals in the second half, Schneider made another stop and prevented the match from really getting out of hand.

Schneider’s three saves earned her some high praise from several people on social media, including a Jamaican national hero.

Schneider, who is from New Jersey, is eligible to play for the Jamaican national team because her maternal grandparents were born in the Caribbean country. She became a key part of the team after helping shut out Costa Rica during the 2018 CONCACAF tournament. She also stands in net for UNC-Wilmington, where she just completed her junior year and is studying exercise science.

Jamaica will look to get a win against Italy. Their match starts on Friday at noon.