US soccer star Alex Morgan plans to decline any White House invite after World Cup

U.S. soccer star Alex Morgan is getting ready to help defend her team’s World Cup title in France next month and if the Americans should win again, she said she’s prepared to decline a possible invitation to visit President Trump at the White House.

Morgan, who has previously been outspoken about Trump and his administration’s policies, told Time Magazine in a lengthy profile published Thursday she doesn’t stand for what the current president stands for.

“I don’t stand for a lot of things the current office stands for,” she said, adding that she doesn’t care for the administration’s policies about separating migrant families at the U.S.-Mexico border.

She said she would not go to the White House if the president invites the team. It was unclear if Tump had any plans to invite the team, if they win.

“We don’t have to be put in this little box,” Morgan said. “There’s the narrative that’s been said hundreds of times about any sort of athlete who’s spoken out politically. ‘Stick to sports.’ We’re much more than that, OK?”

Morgan has spoken out several times against the Trump administration in the past.

In 2017, the 29-year-old forward tweeted she was in “shock and disbelief” over the president’s 2017 decision to suspend immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations.

She added in 2016 that she thought Hillary Clinton would have beaten Trump in the election, “but at the same time, we have to accept what most of the nation has voted for, and that’s to elect Donald Trump.”

Morgan and the U.S. women’s national team start their journey to a repeat World Cup title June 11 when the team faces Thailand. The U.S. takes on Chile and Sweden in the group state of the World Cup as well.

The U.S. has a tune-up match Sunday against Mexico.