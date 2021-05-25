WNBA players union voices support for George Floyd police reform bill: 'The time for action is now'

WNBA players stepped into the spotlight last season and advocated for various social justice platforms during their season in the bubble due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The players took on issues like police reform in the wake of George Floyd’s death and the U.S. Senate race in Georgia over the course of the summer. One year after Floyd’s the WNBA Players Association (WNBA) called for Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"The growing epidemic of police violence against Black and brown people must end. It is up to us, the people of good conscience, to honor George Floyd, his daughter Gianna, and his family by continuing our push for comprehensive legislation to hold police accountable," the WNBPA said in a statement.

"America has a serious problem when it comes to discriminatory policing. It is a deadly problem for Black and brown people. Excessive force used against communities of color is past crisis-level. Excessive force used against communities of color demands action by Congress."

WNBA COACH SUSPENDED AFTER WEIGHT COMMENT, PLAYER FIRES BACK: 'LITTLE WHITE ONE'

The House passed the act in March in a party-line vote, but senators have yet to agree on passing it.

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., told reporters Monday night that bipartisan negotiators see "light at the end of the tunnel" on police reform. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., one of the Democrats' police reform negotiators expressed similar optimism.

Bipartisan lawmakers' work was threatened last week when a group of left-wing Democrats in the House, mainly consisting of members of the so-called "Squad" – the small group of progressive members of Congress – demanded that any police reform legislation include qualified immunity reform.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We remain hopeful that the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act is the important first step for comprehensive policing reform at the federal level. Today marks one year since the tragic and senseless murder of Mr. Floyd. The time for action is now," the WNBPA added.

Fox News’ Tyler Olson contributed to this report.