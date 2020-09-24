WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson on Breonna Taylor indictment decision: 'I'm disgusted'

A’ja Wilson, the reigning WNBA MVP, said Thursday she believes the former Kentucky police officer charged in the Breonna Taylor case received a “slap on the wrist.”

Wilson, who plays for the Las Vegas Aces and is trying to help the team get past the Connecticut Sun in their playoff matchup, made her comments in a video conference with reporters, according to ESPN.

“I can't even express it enough, how tough it is, and just how disgusted that I am. But this has not stopped the fight; this will never stop my fight. This is making me want to push through even more, because Black women deserve so much better than what is going on right now,” she said.

“It just lights a fire in my ass to continue to do what I need to get done and to push through this, and then work from outside the bubble once these couple of weeks are up.”

Wilson said she was still focused on the job at hand – trying to get through the Sun – but was still paying attention to her community.

“Emotionally, I am heartbroken. I am angry. But then at the same time, you know, I can't be angry at this because I saw it coming. There's no surprise. The element of surprise is out of my mind at this point. I'm disgusted. And I hate that Breonna Taylor didn't get justice,” she said.

Wilson cautioned against giving up the fight for justice even if they didn’t get the result they wanted.

“Now this is the time when people are going to decompress and say, ‘Well, we tried it, and then this is what happens.’ No, we cannot let up. We're going to continue to say Breonna Taylor's name, Sandra Bland's name and countless others that didn't go viral, that's not on a T-shirt. I'm going to use my platform in any way, shape or form to say these Black women's names. It's time for us to use our voices, to let our voices be heard for the women that are voiceless,” she said.

Former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, a Jefferson County grand jury announced Wednesday. The other two officers at the focal point of the investigation avoided charges. No officer was charged in Taylor’s death.

The indictment was announced 194 days after Taylor, 26, was shot six times by the officers who entered her home during a narcotics investigation on March 13.

Authorities found that the bullets fired by Hankison traveled into the neighboring apartment while three residents were home – a male, a pregnant female and a child – Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said at a press conference after the grand jury's announcement.

Hankinson faces up to five years on each of three counts if convicted, Cameron said.