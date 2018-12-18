WNBA coach left with severed blood vessels in attack on fiancée: report

A WNBA coach reportedly suffered a gruesome injury when he allegedly punched through a glass window during a fight with his fiancée.

Todd Troxel, an assistant coach for the Phoenix Mercury basketball team based in Arizona, severed two arteries in his arm during the alleged domestic violence incident, TMZ reported Tuesday.

Troxel was reportedly hospitalized on Dec. 1 and told law enforcement he accidentally cut his arm while hanging Christmas decorations — a story which a nurse at the hospital disputed.

The sports coach's fiancée reportedly told a nurse that the couple got into an argument after leaving a basketball game because Troxel wanted to smoke weed in their Uber ride.

The woman apparently broke off her engagement to Troxel and he became irate, according to the tabloid. She reportedly said Troxel grabbed her, pinned her to the ground, dislocated her finger and then punched a window.

Troxel's fiancée reportedly declined to press charges, and Troxel was not arrested in the incident.

The Phoenix Mercury told Fox News in a statement that the team was "made aware of an incident involving Todd Troxel and are in the process of gathering more information. The Phoenix Mercury organization takes the matter very seriously and will provide further comment at the appropriate time.”

Attempts to reach Troxel for comment were unsuccessful.