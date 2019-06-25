Boxing legend Wladimir Klitschko rescued from sea after yacht catches fire

Boxing legend Wladimir Klitschko said Tuesday his boat trip off Spain with family and friends abruptly ended after a fire broke out on board over the weekend.

Klitschko, a former champion who holds the record for longest cumulative heavyweight title reign, said his group was evacuated from his yacht in the Mediterranean Sea on Sunday night.

He added in a tweet: “Be careful what you wish for: fate took my wish for ‘some #adrenalin’ a bit too literally and our boat-trip Sunday night ended up in our boat #igniting and family & friends being evacuated by coast guard and fire rescue-team.”

The rescue was captured on video.

“The boat was on fire, we're hanging out outside,” Klitschko said. “We're in the sea getting rescued from the Mallorcan/Spanish fire department.”

Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service responded to an emergency call, but didn’t confirm whether it was indeed Klitschko and his group, citing privacy rules.

A spokeswoman told the Associated Press the yacht was carrying nine people and a fire was reported in the engine room as it was drifting about 10 miles off the coast near Mallorca. Nobody was injured.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.