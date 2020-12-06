Wizards' Russell Westbrook has no plans to alter style on the floor: 'I don't have time for it'

Russell Westbrook, who was traded to his second team in two seasons, said Saturday he had no plans of changing his ultra-competitiveness as he looks to help the Washington Wizards to the playoffs.

Westbrook spoke to the media for the first time since being traded and was asked about the fire and fury he takes onto the court with him.

“The way I play the game kind of misconstrues people of who I am as a person, who I am and what I believe in and what I stand for,” the talented guard said, according to ESPN. “Obviously, how I play and off the floor are two different people. When I am on the floor, I don't have any friends, I am not trying to be friendly, I'm trying to bust somebody's a--. I ain't got time to try to shake hands and do all that. I don't have time for it, and I am never changing that.”

While his career is in its twilight, Westbrook addressed his legacy and what it means to him. For some, it might be rings and accolades, but Westbrook touched on something different.

“Legacy for me is based on how many people I impact and inspire along my journey,” he said. “… I grew up in underserved communities, I understand what it's like, I understand the struggle, I understand what it means and what it's like to be a Black African American in society.

“It's important that somebody that has the power, the impact, the ability, the impact, the outreach to be able to put their foot down and make a stand. To me, that is legacy. That creates legacy long term.”

In his lone season with the Houston Rockets, he averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7 assists per game. He was an All-Star for his sixth straight season.