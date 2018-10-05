With Tom Hanks at game, NHL's Penguins make 'Cast Away' joke about rival Caps' Tom Wilson

The Pittsburgh Penguins welcomed actor Tom Hanks to their arena for opening night Thursday -- and used the occasion to poke fun at Washington Capitals player Tom Wilson.

Wilson was recently suspended 20 games for a hit he leveled on St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist during a preseason game – his fourth suspension since last September. The Penguins showed no mercy when they opened up their season against Washington, last year's Stanley Cup champions.

The Penguins honored Hanks by playing a video montage of his most famous roles – including a stranded FedEx executive in the 2000 movie “Cast Away.” Pittsburgh showcased the scene where Hanks is screaming for his volleyball pal Wilson, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

While Hanks may not have noticed the dig at the Capitals’ player, Penguins fans knew exactly where the joke was aimed.

“Really enjoyed the fact that you threw the Wilson part in there,” one Twitter user wrote.

“WILSON!!! TOM WILSON!!” another fan wrote.

Tim Benz, a columnist for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, also wondered if Hanks being in attendance was a dig at the Capitals player.

Pittsburgh ended up besting the NHL champs, 7-6 in overtime.