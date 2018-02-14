Expand / Collapse search
2018 Olympics

Winter Olympics: Biggest moments in photos from Day 5

Highlights from the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/8695e74e-01_ap18045114352676.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Shaun White of the United States, after winning gold in the men's halfpipe finals at the 2018 Winter Olympics, February 14, 2018

    AP Photo/Gregory Bull
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/2eeac265-02_ap18045150485740.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Shaun White of the United States, celebrates winning gold after the men's halfpipe finals at the 2018 Winter Olympics

    AP Photo/Lee Jin-man
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/80010a7c-03_rtx4wqyw.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Kneirim of the United States during the pairs figure skating short program at the 2018 Winter Olympics

    REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/74e0d813-04_ap18045538628381.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Slovenia players celebrate after scoring the game winning goal in overtime against the United States in ice hockey at the 2018 Winter Olympics

    AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/05_rtx4wsbv.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Akwasi Frimpong of Ghana during skeleton training at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang

    REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/06_ap18044197965682.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Shaun White, of the United States, jumps during the men's halfpipe competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang

    AP Photo/Gregory Bull
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/07_ap18045438046540.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Thomas Koller and Lorenz Steu of Austria take a curve during the men's doubles luge final at the 2018 Winter Olympics

    AP Photo/Michael Sohn
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/08_rtx4wtx2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Yekaterina Aydova of Kazakhstan competes in the women’s 1000m speed skating final at the 2018 Winter Olympics

    REUTERS/Phil Noble
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/10_rtx4wths.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Gold medalist Shaun White of the United States during the victory ceremony for men's halfpipe at the 2018 Winter Olympics

    REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/09_rtx4wte7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Jorien ter Mors of the Netherlands during the Women's 1000m speed skating final at the 2018 Winter Olympics

    REUTERS/John Sibley
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/11_rtx4ws9f.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Anna Sloan and Vicki Adams of Britain sweep during their curling match against athletes from Russia at the 2018 Winter Olympics

    REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/12_ap18045377477913.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Gold medalist Eric Frenzel of Germany, leads the pack in the 10km cross-country skiing portion of the nordic combined at the Winter Olympics

    AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/15_ap18045411753639.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Gold medallist Jorien ter Mors of The Netherlands celebrates with the national flag after the women's 1,000 meters speedskating race

    AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/13_rtx4wrhi-67749.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Phoebe Staenz of Switzerland celebrates scoring past goalkeeper Sara Grahn of Sweden in their ice hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics

    REUTERS/Bruce Bennett/Pool
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/14_ap18045353540442.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Eric Frenzel, of Germany celebrates after winning the the gold medal in the men's 10km cross-country race at the Winter Olympics

    AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/16_ap18045477621315.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Tobias Arlt and Tobias Wendl of Germany celebrate their gold medal winning run in men's double luge at the Winter Olympics

    AP Photo/Andy Wong
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/17_ap18045449075836.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Viktor Polasek of the Czech Republic, waits to jump during training for the men's large hill individual ski jumping event at the Winter Olympics

    AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/18_ap18045152664151.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Gold medal winner Shaun White of the United States after finishing his run in the men's halfpipe at the 2018 Winter Olympics

    AP Photo/Lee Jin-man
