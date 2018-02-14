Winter Olympics: Biggest moments in photos from Day 5
Highlights from the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Shaun White of the United States, after winning gold in the men's halfpipe finals at the 2018 Winter Olympics, February 14, 2018AP Photo/Gregory Bullhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/8695e74e-01_ap18045114352676.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Shaun White of the United States, celebrates winning gold after the men's halfpipe finals at the 2018 Winter OlympicsAP Photo/Lee Jin-manhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/2eeac265-02_ap18045150485740.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Kneirim of the United States during the pairs figure skating short program at the 2018 Winter OlympicsREUTERS/Lucy Nicholsonhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/80010a7c-03_rtx4wqyw.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Slovenia players celebrate after scoring the game winning goal in overtime against the United States in ice hockey at the 2018 Winter OlympicsAP Photo/Frank Franklin IIhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/74e0d813-04_ap18045538628381.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Akwasi Frimpong of Ghana during skeleton training at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongchangREUTERS/Arnd Wiegmannhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/05_rtx4wsbv.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Shaun White, of the United States, jumps during the men's halfpipe competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongchangAP Photo/Gregory Bullhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/06_ap18044197965682.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Thomas Koller and Lorenz Steu of Austria take a curve during the men's doubles luge final at the 2018 Winter OlympicsAP Photo/Michael Sohnhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/07_ap18045438046540.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Yekaterina Aydova of Kazakhstan competes in the women’s 1000m speed skating final at the 2018 Winter OlympicsREUTERS/Phil Noblehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/08_rtx4wtx2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Gold medalist Shaun White of the United States during the victory ceremony for men's halfpipe at the 2018 Winter OlympicsREUTERS/Kim Hong-Jihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/10_rtx4wths.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Jorien ter Mors of the Netherlands during the Women's 1000m speed skating final at the 2018 Winter OlympicsREUTERS/John Sibleyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/09_rtx4wte7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Anna Sloan and Vicki Adams of Britain sweep during their curling match against athletes from Russia at the 2018 Winter OlympicsREUTERS/Cathal McNaughtonhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/11_rtx4ws9f.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Gold medalist Eric Frenzel of Germany, leads the pack in the 10km cross-country skiing portion of the nordic combined at the Winter OlympicsAP Photo/Charlie Riedelhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/12_ap18045377477913.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Gold medallist Jorien ter Mors of The Netherlands celebrates with the national flag after the women's 1,000 meters speedskating raceAP Photo/Vadim Ghirdahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/15_ap18045411753639.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Phoebe Staenz of Switzerland celebrates scoring past goalkeeper Sara Grahn of Sweden in their ice hockey game at the 2018 Winter OlympicsREUTERS/Bruce Bennett/Poolhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/13_rtx4wrhi-67749.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Eric Frenzel, of Germany celebrates after winning the the gold medal in the men's 10km cross-country race at the Winter OlympicsAP Photo/Matthias Schraderhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/14_ap18045353540442.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Tobias Arlt and Tobias Wendl of Germany celebrate their gold medal winning run in men's double luge at the Winter OlympicsAP Photo/Andy Wonghttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/16_ap18045477621315.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Viktor Polasek of the Czech Republic, waits to jump during training for the men's large hill individual ski jumping event at the Winter OlympicsAP Photo/Matthias Schraderhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/17_ap18045449075836.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Gold medal winner Shaun White of the United States after finishing his run in the men's halfpipe at the 2018 Winter OlympicsAP Photo/Lee Jin-manhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/18_ap18045152664151.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
