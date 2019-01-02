Winter Classic venue slammed by hockey fans after running out of food, beer

The 2019 Winter Classic between the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins left fans hungry for more.

And that was the problem.

Fans at Notre Dame Stadium on Tuesday grew upset when the venue began running out of food and beer before the second period even began, CBS Sports reported. Some fans said they were forced to stand in massive lines just for water or hot chocolate, and one fan's tweet showed a mostly barren fridge, with only a few bottles of water left.

Making matters worse, the Blackhawks and Bruins played in front of the second-largest Winter Classic crowd -- 78,126 people -- according to CBS Sports.

The Bruins won, 4-2.