Winnipeg Blue Bombers win Grey Cup, allowing fan to put on pants for first time since 2001

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers won their first Grey Cup since 1990, and nobody in all of Canada – and maybe the world – was happier than this one superfan.

The Blue Bombers defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday, 33-12, with Andrew Harris taking home Grey Cup MVP running for 134 yards, scoring a rushing touchdown and catching a touchdown pass. But while Harris and the rest of the Blue Bombers celebrated, Chris Matthew was able to do something he hadn’t done since 2001 — wear pants.

Matthew was expecting the Blue Bombers to beat the Calgary Stampeders in the Grey Cup that year and told his friends he would forgo wearing pants again if Winnipeg lost. Winnipeg made the championship game in 2007 and again in 2011 and lost both of those times as well, keeping Matthew’s legs exposed.

“We were playing what was supposed to be a far inferior team. We should have beaten them no problem, so I’d been out with a couple of guys the night before, and the next day somebody said to me, ‘How long are you going to be wearing shorts,’” Matthew told Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast last week. “It was a nice November, I was still in them. I said, ‘When Bombers win the Grey Cup.’”

Matthew told CBC Manitoba earlier this month that he'd only wear pants if he had to go to a funeral where the family doesn’t know about the bet he made.

Matthew was asked in a CBC interview Sunday after the Blue Bombers’ win what he thought about the win and the opportunity to put on pants again.

“The game? Fabulous. The outcome? Fabulous. Wearing the pants? I'm not so sure yet because it's all so new to me now,” he said.