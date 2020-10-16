Win in NASCAR’s Final 8 with Fox’s Super 6

The NASCAR season has just four races remaining as the Nascar Cup Playoffs head to Kansas Motor Speedway this Sunday for the Hollywood Casino 400 – the first race in the Round of Eight portion.

The six drivers involved in this week’s competition are:

Kevin Harvick

The leader in the NASCAR Cup standings heading into the weekend, Harvick has nine wins and 25 top 10 finishes in 32 starts this year. Harvick has three career

wins at the Kansas Motor Speedway and 16 Top 10 finishes in 29 starts.

Denny Hamlin

The No. 11 car is right on Harvick’s back bumper, just 13 points behind as the season turns for home. Harvick has seven wins on the year and 19 top finishes. At Kansas, Hamlin has three wins and nine Top 10s in 24 starts.

Brad Keselowski

The No. 2 car starts just 32 points behind Harvick for the point total lead with four wins and 20 Top 10 finishes. Keselowski has an average finish at Kansas Speedway of 12th in 21 starts, including two wins (including one in 2019.)

Chase Elliott

Elliott and the No. 9 car are 40 points back as he seeks his second win in 10 starts at Kansas. During the 2020 season, he has three wins, 13 Top 5 finishes and 19 Top 10s.

Joey Logano

The 2018 NASCAR Cup Series champion has wins at Las Vegas and Phoenix this season. Logano has 17 Top

10 finishes. At Kansas, Logano has two wins and eight Top 10 with 22 starts over the years.

Martin Truex Jr.

The 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion has won once this year and finished in the Top 5 13 times. In 24 starts, Truex has 2 wins and 11 Top 10s with an average finish of 13.4.

