Win $25G on the NBA with FOX Super 6

One thing that the All-Star Break allows for is a complete reset.

With the season halfway over, teams are starting to line up their rosters for a playoff push with the trade deadline just a few weeks away. Playoff positioning is coming more into focus. The intensity is getting kicked up a few notches.

(All NBA games are subject to change due to health and safety protocol postponements.)

Here’s the Thursday night slate to pick from.

Detroit Pistons at Charlotte Hornets

When: Thursday, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte

Records: Pistons (10-26), Hornets (17-18)

The Hornets begin the second half in the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference and have weathered a brutal road trip, going 3-3 on a six-game pre-Break trip through the Western Conference that hasn’t seen them play a home game since Feb. 20. Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier both average over 20 a game for Charlotte. Meanwhile, the Pistons are playing out the string and beginning life without Blake Griffith, who was bought out by Detroit and signed with the Nets right out of the All-Star break. Jeremi Grant is the leading scorer for Detroit at 23.4 points a game.

Boston Celtics at Brooklyn Nets

When: Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn

Records: Celtics (19-17), Nets (24-13)

While the league was breaking, the Nets became the betting favorite to win the NBA title thanks to the signing of Griffith to bolster an already loaded roster by coming off the bench. Kevin Durant (hamstring) was still listed as out on Wednesday, but the Nets are being awfully cautious with their prized centerpiece. Since his trade to Brooklyn, James Harden has is averaging 25.5 points a game with 11.4 assists. Meanwhile, the Celtics try to turn the page from a disappointing first half which ended, however, with a four game winning streak. Marcus Smart is still expected to be out, so Jayson Tatum (24.9 points) will have to carry the load once again for the Celtics.

New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks

When: Thursday, 8 p.m. ET

Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Records: Knicks (19-18), Bucks (22-14)

This is a possible playoff preview as the surprising Knicks head to the Good Land to face Giannis and the Bucks. Julius Randle has been everything for New York, leading the team is points (23.2), rebounds (11.1) and assists (5.5) to step into the elite levels of play within the league. Antetokounmpo is coming off his MVP performance in the All-Star game and has quietly put together another MVP season with a 29.0 point per game average, 11.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

Philadelphia 76ers at Chicago Bulls

When: Thursday, 8 p.m. ET

Where: United Center, Chicago

Records: 76ers (24-12), Bulls (16-18)

The best team in the East will be without its two best players as Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons sit this one out as part of COVID-19 protocols involving their barber that took place over the All-Star break. (Embiid could return Friday, Simmons would have to wait until Sunday.) This could be a showcase for Zach LaVine, who had 30 in a 112-105 loss to the Sixers on Feb. 19. Tobias Harris figures to be expected to carry the brunt of Philadelphia’s scoring load without Embiid and Simmons in the lineup. Harris had 22 points and 12 rebounds in the win over Chicago as the second leading scorer for Philadelphia to Embiid’s 50 points on that night.

Dallas Mavericks at Oklahoma City Thunder

When: Thursday, 9 p.m. ET

Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City

Records: Mavericks (18-16 before Wednesday game vs. San Antonio), Thunder (15-21)

The Mavericks entered a makeup game against San Antonio on Wednesday night holding the eighth seed in the West by just a half game over Golden State. They have been carried to this point by Luka Doncic, who is averaging 28.9 points a game and a team leading nine assists a contest. Oklahoma City has seen strong play from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had a 33 point, eight assist effort in Oklahoma City’s 107-102 win at San Antonio right before the break.

Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers

When: Thursday, 10 p.m. ET

Where: Staples Center, Los Angeles

Records: Warriors (19-18), Clippers (24-14)

Stephen Curry and Kawhi Leonard promises to be a scoring battle for the ages at Staples Center. Leonard is averaging 26.6 points a game to keep the Clippers in the mix for best record in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, Curry has kept the Warriors in the hunt for a playoff spot with 29.7 points while shooting 41.1 percent from beyond the 3-point line. Both teams limped into the break, however, losing three games in a row.