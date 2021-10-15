Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Wilmer Flores strikeout to end Giants' season in NLDS causes controversy

Was this the check swing heard 'round the world?

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
San Francisco Giants first baseman Wilmer Flores had the tough task of keeping the team’s season alive in the bottom of the ninth inning in the final game of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Scherzer.

Many MLB fans watching the final pitch in the Flores-Scherzer matchup believed the infielder deserved at least one more shot to see if he can keep the Giants’ rally going.

With two outs and two strikes on Flores, Scherzer fired a pitch that appeared to be low and outside. It appeared the Flores checked his swing but home plate umpire Doug Eddings gave the call to first base umpire Gabe Morales, who ultimately ruled that Flores went around and struck out.

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith, left, celebrates with pitcher Max Scherzer (31) after defeating the San Francisco Giants in Game 5 of a baseball National League Division Series Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in San Francisco.

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith, left, celebrates with pitcher Max Scherzer (31) after defeating the San Francisco Giants in Game 5 of a baseball National League Division Series Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

San Francisco Giants first baseman Wilmer Flores, top, forces Los Angeles Dodgers' Matt Beaty out at first during the ninth inning of Game 5 of a baseball National League Division Series Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in San Francisco.

San Francisco Giants first baseman Wilmer Flores, top, forces Los Angeles Dodgers' Matt Beaty out at first during the ninth inning of Game 5 of a baseball National League Division Series Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

The play is nonreviewable and fans were upset.

Cody Bellinger gave the Dodgers the late-game heroics, singling home Justin Turner in the top of the ninth inning to give Los Angeles the 2-1 lead.

Scherzer would make the final appearance and strike out Flores.

Los Angeles will play the Atlanta Braves in the National League Championship Series for the right to go to the World Series. The defending-champion Dodgers will look to play for the title for the fourth time in five years.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger (35) reacts after hitting an RBI-single against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning of Game 5 of a baseball National League Division Series Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in San Francisco.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger (35) reacts after hitting an RBI-single against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning of Game 5 of a baseball National League Division Series Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

The Giants, who won the National League West division with 107 wins, will have to watch the remainder of the playoffs from home.

