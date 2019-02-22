Williamson's scare has fans wondering if he'll ever suit up for Duke again

A freak injury to Duke’s star player Zion Williamson during Wednesday night’s game has renewed scrutiny over the NCAA’s policies and called into question Williamson's future in college basketball.

A writer for Deadspin said it plainly: Williamson has nothing left to gain from college basketball.

The accident came in the first 36 seconds of the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels. Williamson, 18, was dribbling when his shoe appeared to burst open, causing his knee to twist and his right foot to push through the sneaker. He was forced to sit out the remainder of the game.

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski on Thursday said that Williamson’s injury was a “mild knee sprain,” and is “stable.” But whether Williamson continues the season, is ultimately up to him, ESPN reported.

The incident has brought renewed attention to NCCA’s policies of not paying its college athletes while retaining multimillion deals with companies like Nike – the maker of Williamson's shoe.

“Again let’s remember all the money that went into this game…and these players get none of it…and now Zion gets hurt…something has to change @NCAA,” tweeted Utah Jazz player Donovan Mitchell.

Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins weighed in, calling college basketball “bull---” and urged Williamson to “do what’s best for you and your family” and get “ready for the next level.”

Willamson, widely considered one of the NCAA's best players, is expected to be available for next month's NCAA tournament, pending his decision to remain with the team.

